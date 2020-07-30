59,803 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Entergy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

