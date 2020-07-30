$6.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $6.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.40 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $26.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $26.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $28.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

