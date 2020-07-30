70,000 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,032. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.