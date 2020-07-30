8,429 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.68. 349,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

