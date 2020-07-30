Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.36 million.Aaron’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Aaron’s stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aaron’s from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.70.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

