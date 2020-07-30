Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $101.98. The company has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

