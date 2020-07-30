AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 99,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.