Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

