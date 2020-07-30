Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $77.19.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,425,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
