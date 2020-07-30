Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.24.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

