Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.24.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

