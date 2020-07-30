Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.24.
Shares of AMD traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.