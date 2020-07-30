Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.24.

AMD stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. 2,881,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $11,261,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

