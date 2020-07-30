Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.24.

AMD stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

