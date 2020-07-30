Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.24.
AMD stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
