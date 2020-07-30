Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $77.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

