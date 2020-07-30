Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $77.19.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Read More: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.