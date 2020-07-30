Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.24.
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. 2,881,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after acquiring an additional 347,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $407,296,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $324,394,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
