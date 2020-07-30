Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.24.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. 2,881,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after acquiring an additional 347,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $407,296,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $324,394,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

