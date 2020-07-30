Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.