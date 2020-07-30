Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

