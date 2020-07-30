Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.31.
Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 8,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,721. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $312.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.