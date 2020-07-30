Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 8,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,721. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $312.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

