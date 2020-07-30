AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.06.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.
In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AGCO traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 708,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.14.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.