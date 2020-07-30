AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,810,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 632,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AGCO by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 497,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 708,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

