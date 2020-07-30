Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by National Securities to Buy

National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilysys from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $483.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 502,917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2,117.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 359,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 343,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 302,893 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 399,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
