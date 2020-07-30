Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by National Securities to Buy

National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilysys from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $483.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 502,917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2,117.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 359,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 343,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 302,893 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 399,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

