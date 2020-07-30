Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 143,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.