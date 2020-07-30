Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

