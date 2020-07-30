Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.78. 57,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.