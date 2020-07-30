Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,664,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $243,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $237,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,364,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

