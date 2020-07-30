Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $110.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,664,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $243,802,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $237,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,364,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.