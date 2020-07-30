Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.78. 57,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $116.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 17.82%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

