Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at B. Riley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,664,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $243,802,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $237,798,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,364,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.