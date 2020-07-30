Akropolis Market Cap Hits $15.73 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Akropolis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and $2.40 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.01935958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00178595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00067192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00106888 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,848,458 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio . Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

