Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $306.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Align Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.40.

Align Technology stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.40 and its 200 day moving average is $239.82.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $812,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $957,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

