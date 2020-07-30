Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $965M – 1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.04 million.Alkermes also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 69,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,237. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $96,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,837,045.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,688. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

