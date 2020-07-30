Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $110.80. 7,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.07. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.80) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.97 per share, with a total value of $106,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Redmond purchased 5,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.89 per share, with a total value of $614,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

