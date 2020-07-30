Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.80) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALGT traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.08. 7,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John Redmond bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.