Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.80) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.55. 10,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond purchased 5,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.92.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

