Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. 2,569,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,061. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $142,640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8,308.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,310,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,360 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $22,651,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,364 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

