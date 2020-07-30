Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,606.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,533.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,214. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,470.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,374.47. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,043.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,761,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

