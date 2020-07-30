Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Announces Earnings Results

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91. Alterola Biotech has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

In other Alterola Biotech news, major shareholder Russell Gunther sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $87,112.50. Insiders have sold a total of 17,605 shares of company stock worth $371,780 over the last quarter.

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

