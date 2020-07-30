Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.21-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. Altria Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.21-4.38 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 101.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

