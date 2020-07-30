Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

AMAL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAL. ValuEngine cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

