Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amedisys updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.84-5.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.84-5.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.70. 75,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,387. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $233.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.67.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

