Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.67.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock traded up $5.53 on Wednesday, hitting $234.35. 176,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,387. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.75.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $136,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 30.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amedisys by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 41.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.