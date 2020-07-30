Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.84-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.84-5.06 EPS.

Amedisys stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,387. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $233.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.67.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $136,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

