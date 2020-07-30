American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 424,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 10,219.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 43,133 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

