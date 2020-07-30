American Research & Management Co. Has $4.94 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NVS stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.62. 20,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.