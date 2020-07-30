American Research & Management Co. Makes New $14.54 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 855,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 480,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 250,591 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,809,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,561,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,476,000 after purchasing an additional 836,534 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000.

IAU traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,301,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,197,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

