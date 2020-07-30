American Research & Management Co. Sells 238 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 829.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after buying an additional 549,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.40. 61,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total value of $1,739,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $28,631,610. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

