American Research & Management Co. Sells 527 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. 38,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

