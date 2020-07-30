Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.04.

Amgen stock traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.27 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.