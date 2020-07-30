Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.15.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $245.97. 83,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 12 month low of $174.27 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 93.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.