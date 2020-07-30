Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.97. 83,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average is $227.22. Amgen has a one year low of $174.27 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.43% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

