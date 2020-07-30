Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.10-15.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.38 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 15.10-15.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Cfra raised their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.47. The stock had a trading volume of 60,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day moving average is $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 1-year low of $174.27 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.43% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

