Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $281.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $281.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.15.

AMGN stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.97. The company had a trading volume of 83,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average of $227.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $174.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 93.43%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

